Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announces closure of buyback of shares

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has bought back 10,52,74,280 equity shares at a volume weighted average price of Rs 227.76 per equity share.

Accordingly, the company has deployed Rs 2397,77,48,355.67 excluding the Transaction Costs, which represents 95.91% of the Maximum Buyback Size.

Consequently, the Buyback Committee has approved the closure of the Buyback pursuant to the terms of the Public Announcement, with effect from 14 May 2021 after the closure of the trading hours.

