Welspun Enterprises update on gas discovery by JV Adani Welspun Exploration

Welspun Enterprises announced that its JV with Adani Group, Adani Welspun Exploration (AWEL) struck substantial quantities of gas and condensate at three reservoir levels following the drilling of an exploratory well in the NELP-VII area (MB-OSN-2005/2) in March 2021.

The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded AWEL's initial estimates. Out of the three potential zones identified two objects were tested by Drill Stem Testing (DST) , flowed substantial gas and condensate to surface.

Object -I (3m) a clean sandstone reservoir flowed 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with 378 barrels /day of condensate through a 28/64 choke with a flowing tubing head pressure (FTHP) of 2659 psi. Object -II (15m) another thick clean sandstone reservoir flowed 9.1 mmscfd of gas along with 443 barrels /day of condensate through a 28/64 choke with a FTHP of 2566 psi.

Preliminary analysis of the data indicate that the Block has a high potential of commerciality with Gas Initially Inplace Place (GIIP) Contingent resources (2C) to the tune of 514 billion cubic feet (BCF) with additional Prospective resources of 50 BCF . Additionally , seismic inversion ,convential core and PVT studies of data collected from the discovery well are being analysed to assess the full potential of the find.

