Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection (US RLD: Doxil Liposome Injection) in the strengths of 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

This is the group's first approval for a complex injectable which has been developed in-house and will be manufactured at group's facility located in SEZ.

The Company's injectable portfolio has 39 products under development with an addressable market size of $20bn.

U. S. sales for Liposomal Doxorubicin Injection were approximately $124 million for the 12 months ending July 2020, according to IQVIA.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 13:54 IST

