Business Standard

Infosys to hire 500 additional tech workers in Rhode Island by 2023

Infosys announced its plans to hire 500 additional tech workers in Rhode Island by 2023.

These 500 new employees are part of Infosys' broader workforce commitment and its recent announcement to hire 12,000 additional workers in the country, bringing the total national commitment to 25,000. In 2019, Infosys opened its Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 09:49 IST

