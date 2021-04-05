Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI approval for use of PegIFN in treating COVID-19

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare rises after DCGI nods Phase 3 trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
Zydus Cadila to start Phase III Clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in India
Cadila Healthcare gains on concluding Phase II trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Zydus Cadila receives DCGI approval to start Phase 3 clinical trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
Cadila Health seeks nod to start phase III clinical trials of ZyCoV-D
-
Zydus Cadila announced that its Phase III clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b, PegiHepTM has shown promising results in treating COVID-19. In what could be a breakthrough in the disease management of COVID-19, the interim results indicate that PegIFN when administered early on, could help patients recover faster and avoiding much of the complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease. PegIFN in COVID19 has several add-on advantages compared to other anti-viral agents. The treatment regimen would be less cumbersome and more affordable for patients as Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b, is a single dose regimen.
It would also ensure better compliance. PegIFN has very well-established safety with multiple doses in chronic hepatitis B and C patients since many years. Patients on Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b during the trial also showed lesser need for supplemental oxygen, clearly indicating that it was able to control respiratory distress and failure which has been one of the major challenges in treating COVID-19. The findings are in line with recently reported importance of early IFN treatment given in combination with steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 (Lu et al, Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy (2021) 6:107, a Nature publication. With these positive results, the Company has applied for an approval for additional indication with the DCGI for the use of PegIFN in the treatment of COVID 19.
Highlights:
91.15% of patients treated with PegIFN were RT PCR negative by day 7 as compared to 78.90% on the standard of care (SOC) arm.
PegIFN reduced the duration for supplemental oxygen to 56 hours from 84 hours in moderate COVID-19 patients.
A single dose of PegIFN administered early on shows high clinical improvement in patients.
Findings are in line with the research papers published in internationally reputed publications - Nature and Science.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU