Zydus launches Lenalidomide Capsules in the US market

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers.
It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS). The drug is being manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
Lenalidomide had annual sales of USD 2.86 bn in the United States, according to IQVIA MAT July 2022.
