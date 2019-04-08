Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA for Lacosamide Tablets

JUST IN
Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lacosamide Tablets ( US RLD Vimpat) in the strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg. Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug, used to prevent and control seizures. It works by reducing the spread of seizure activity in the brain.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 11:49 IST

