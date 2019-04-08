JUST IN
Strong market breadth
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra reviews MCLR rates; Base Rate remains unchanged

With effect from 07 April 2019

Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates with effect from 07 April 2019 as under -

Overnight - 8.20%
One month - 8.25%
Three months - 8.45%

Six months - 8.50%
One year - 8.70%

The Base Rate has been kept unchanged at 9.50%.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 10:52 IST

