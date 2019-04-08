Bank of Maharashtra reviews MCLR rates; Base Rate remains unchanged

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Maharashtra reviews MCLR rates
AIMIM approaches Mumbai HC for Muslim reservation in Maharashtra
Maratha quota: Activist files plea against Maha govt move in HC
Fadnaivs Govt confirms reservation for Maratha community
Maratha quota decision a poll gimmick by Maharashtra govt, HC told
-
With effect from 07 April 2019Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates with effect from 07 April 2019 as under -
Overnight - 8.20%
One month - 8.25%
Three months - 8.45%
One year - 8.70%
The Base Rate has been kept unchanged at 9.50%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU