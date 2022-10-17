JUST IN
Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Roflumilast Tablets

Capital Market 

Used to reduce risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Zydus Lifesciences' U.S. subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Roflumilast Tablets USP, 250 mcg (USRLD: Daliresp).

Roflumilast Tablets are indicated as a treatment to reduce the risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) exacerbations in patients with severe COPD associated with chronic bronchitis and a history of exacerbations. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Roflumilast Tablets had annual sales of USD 248mn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Aug 2022).

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 11:48 IST

