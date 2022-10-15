Board of Z F Steering Gear (India) approves increase in authorised share capital

At meeting held on 15 October 2022

The Board of Z F Steering Gear (India) at its meeting held on 15 October 2022 has discussed/ deliberated upon various resource raising options, in order to raise required funds, for and as per Company's financial needs/plans. The Board, then decided to form a 'Committee of Directors', of the Board, in order to study and analyze various financing options and recommend to the Board, suitable financing options.

The Board, subject to approval of the Members of the Company decided to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs.10,00,00,000 to Rs.20,00,00,000 and decided to conduct a postal ballot, in respect of this and incidental matters. The Board also approved Postal Ballot Notice, to conduct postal ballot, for and in respect of seeking Members' approval, for this increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company.

