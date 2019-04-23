10 voters drop dead in Kerala during LS polls

At least 10 deaths were reported from various places in on Tuesday while polling was underway for 20 seats in the state. However, the said it had nothing to do with voting.

The state poll panel asked the district collectorate to compile the figures as the incidents were reported in Kasargode, Kollam, Kannur, Ernakulam, Wayanad among others when voted in the third phase of the staggered process.

Among the dead were 84-year-old in Kottayam, who fell unconscious as she was trying to enter an auto rickshaw to take her to the polling booth.

Three deaths were reported from district, where Venugopal collapsed soon after he returned home after casting his vote. He was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.

Mustafa, 52, from passed away at a polling station, while Vijaya, 65, collapsed while waiting in queue at a polling booth in Chokli.

Theresiyamma, 87, died after collecting her voter slip inside a booth near Ernakulam.

The other deaths were reported from Kollam where a 63-year-old man while speaking to a developed uneasiness, collapsed and died.

In Wayanad, a tribal man Balan, 64, collapsed when on his way to cast his vote. In Alappuzha, too, Prabhakaran, 74, died on his way to a booth.

Papachen, 67, from died while waiting in the voting queue.

One middle-aged Baburaj while on his way to cast his vote at a booth in Kasargode also collapsed and died.

