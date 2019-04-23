Office workers who sit a lot need to exercise

Office workers who sit for long periods of time can reverse the risks of their modern by exercising just 20 minutes per day, a new study revealed on Tuesday.

Published in the Journal of of Cardiology, the University of Sydney-led collaboration with the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, Norwegian Institute of Public and the examined the consequences associated with sitting, reports

By statistically modelling and against the death records of nearly 150,000 study participants aged 45 years and over, the study found " is particularly important for people who sit a lot".

"Reducing would be a good start but is not enough," Emmanuel Stamatakis, from the of Public Health said.

"In our study, time was associated consistently with both overall premature mortality and mortality in the least physically active groups - those doing under 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity per week.

"But one hour of physical activity per day is not necessary. Meeting the Australian public health recommendation of 150 to 300 minutes per week -- equivalent to around 20-40 minutes per day on average -- appeared to eliminate sitting risks," Stamatakis added.

With many public health professionals growing increasingly concerned about the health risks associated with sitting, Stamatakis hopes the findings of the study will act as a wake-up call to office workers leading sedentary who don't get enough

