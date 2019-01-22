FPA dissociates from Shuja's claim of EVM hacking in 2014 LS polls

The (FPA) has dissociated itself from the claims made by 'cyber security researcher' at an event held in on Monday regarding the hacking of electronic machines (EVMs) during the 2014 polls.

"The strongly disassociates itself with any claims made by the during the #IJA event in yesterday. Not one of the masked speaker's accusations has so far been corroborated" the FPA tweeted on Tuesday.

At the event, Shuja reportedly demonstrated how EVMs can be tampered with.

In response to this, the (ECI) has threatened legal action against Shuja and asserted that the EVMs cannot be tampered with.

"It is being separately examined as to what legal action can and should be taken in the matter. These EVMs are manufactured in and under very strict supervisory and security conditions," said the ECI in a statement.

"There are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures observed under the supervision of a Committee of technical experts constituted in 2010," the ECI further added in the statement.

