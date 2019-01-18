10 year challenge photo: Jessica Simpson pokes fun at swollen foot

Pregnant poked fun at her extremely swollen foot in a 10-year challenge photo.

After sharing a photo of her very swollen foot last week, had some fun with the "10-year challenge", the latest viral craze that has seen dozens of stars taking a walk down memory lane with comparison shots from 10 years ago and today.

Instead of calling attention to her "glow up", Simpson, 38, took the opportunity to show off the transformation her body has undergone since becoming pregnant with her third child, reports people.com.

In the left shot, Simpson's incredibly toned legs are featured in cut-off denim shorts and a pair of wedges. Meanwhile, in the right image, she shared a snap of her swollen foot.

first shared the photo of her swollen foot on January 11.

"Any remedies?! Help!" she captioned the photo, prompting a number of her followers to share their experiences and solutions, which included elevating her feet and staying hydrated.

Other users, however, simply sent their support to the star. "Ugh, I remember. It was so painful. Nothing helped me!" wrote someone.

Simpson announced that she is expecting her third child - a baby girl - with husband in September. The couple, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

--IANS

nv/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)