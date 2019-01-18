Ash King, Momina, Qaran collaborate for first time

Singers and have unveiled their first single together. The song titled "Kishmish" has been written by composer-producer-lyricist of "Tareefan" fame along with Siddhant Kaushal.

"The song has been brilliantly composed by Qaran. It promises to instantly elevate one's mood and take them down the lane of romance," said in a statement.

"'Kishmish' also has a very new and refreshing touch to it, which we are hoping will be loved by everyone. I thoroughly enjoyed recording the song and hope to collaborate with the team again in future," he added.

The music video features Qaran alongside former beauty It is available on channel.

"After the huge success of 'Tareefan', I'm really excited about the release of my new song 'Kishmish'. Both Ash and Momina have sung it so beautifully that the song is stuck in my head and I just can't stop humming it," said Qaran.

Pakistan's popular Momina is thrilled to be a part of this "beautiful, sensuous number. The song has me completely hooked to its amazing tune. I just hope it becomes one of the most popular groovy romantic numbers of this season".

