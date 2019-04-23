13% voting recorded in Goa in first 2 hours

Around 13 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of polling for Goa's two Lok Sabha constituencies and three Assembly seats on Tuesday.
The two parliamentary seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- recorded 13.14 per cent and 13.12 per cent polling respectively till 9 a.m. since voting began at 7 a.m.
Voting was underway at 1,652 polling booths across Goa.
In the Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem Assembly segments, the polling percentage in the first two hours was recorded at 13.18, 14.47 and 13.05, respectively.
Some of the candidates in the fray, including four-time BJP MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state Congress President Girish Chodankar, sitting BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar and former Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha, cast their votes.
--IANS
maya/pg/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU