13% voting recorded in Goa in first 2 hours

Around 13 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of polling for Goa's two constituencies and three Assembly seats on Tuesday.

The two parliamentary seats -- North and South -- recorded 13.14 per cent and 13.12 per cent polling respectively till 9 a.m. since voting began at 7 a.m.

Voting was underway at 1,652 polling booths across

In the Shiroda, segments, the polling percentage in the first two hours was recorded at 13.18, 14.47 and 13.05, respectively.

Some of the candidates in the fray, including four-time and Union for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state Girish Chodankar, sitting and former Francisco Sardinha, cast their votes.

