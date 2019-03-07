JUST IN
Business Standard

18 injured, 5 critical in Jammu grenade attack

IANS  |  Jammu 

At least 18 people were injured, five of them critically, on Thursday in a grenade attack by militants at the busy main bus terminus here in Jammu and Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police Manish Kumar Sinha told reporters at the site that the grenade probably rolled under a parked bus before it went off with a loud explosion around 11.30 a.m.

Eighteen people suffered injuries in the explosion.

"All of them have been shifted to a hospital. Five of the injured have sustained critical injuries," Sinha said.

The area was cordoned off by security forces.

Thursday's is the third such attack at the Jammu General Bus Stand by militants in the last nine months.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 13:28 IST

