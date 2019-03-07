18 injured, 5 critical in Jammu grenade attack

At least 18 people were injured, five of them critically, on Thursday in a grenade attack by militants at the busy main bus terminus here in

of Police told reporters at the site that the grenade probably rolled under a parked bus before it went off with a loud explosion around 11.30 a.m.

Eighteen people suffered in the explosion.

"All of them have been shifted to a hospital. Five of the injured have sustained critical injuries," Sinha said.

The area was cordoned off by security forces.

Thursday's is the third such attack at the Bus Stand by militants in the last nine months.

--IANS

