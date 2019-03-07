Maoist killed in Kerala encounter

A Maoist has been killed in an encounter with the Kerala Police's unit, a said.

The deceased is suspected to be C.P. Jaleel. An inquest is underway.

The slain was part of a four group of the banned outfit, who had come to a resort near here late on Wednesday and demanded and money, told the media here.

The resort authorities instantly alerted the police. The team (especially formed to tackle the Maoists) was immediately despatched for the resort.

The Maoists opened fire triggering the encounter, Upadhyaya said. The gun battle started at 8 p.m. and continued till early on Thursday.

Three managed to escape deep into the forest behind the resort, while one sustained bullet injuries and died.

More details will be available only after the inquest was completed, he said, adding that no was injured.

The resort has been cordoned off.

--IANS

sg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)