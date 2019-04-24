2 killed, 10 hurt as landslide hits vehicle in J&K

Two persons were killed and 10 injured on Wednesday when their vehicle was hit by a landslide in and Kashmir's district, the police said.

"Two passengers were killed and 10 others injured when a mini bus carrying passengers fell into a gorge after it was hit by a landslide in Thatri area of district," said a

The injured have been shifted to hospital, he added.

--IANS

sq/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)