2 killed, 10 hurt as landslide hits vehicle in J&K

IANS  |  Jammu 

Two persons were killed and 10 injured on Wednesday when their vehicle was hit by a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said.

"Two passengers were killed and 10 others injured when a mini bus carrying passengers fell into a gorge after it was hit by a landslide in Thatri area of Doda district," said a police officer.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, he added.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 16:38 IST

