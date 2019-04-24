CJI case: SC asks IB, CBI, Delhi Police to look into evidence

The on Wednesday called the Directors of the (IB) and the (CBI) and the to look into the material furnished by Utsav Bains in support of his allegations that was framed in a false sexual harassment case.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, and will meet all the three officers.

Bains on Monday filed a sworn affidavit claiming that a conspiracy had been hatched against the He blamed an airline founder, gangster Dawood Ibrahim and an alleged fixer and claimed that he was offered up to Rs 1.5 crore by one Ajay to level allegations against

The court asked Bains to appear in the court on Wednesday and produce materials in support of his claims. It also directed the to provide protection to Bains as he apprehended a threat to his life from the alleged conspirators.

After receiving the affidavit (submitted by Bains in a sealed cover), Justice Gupta said: "We are not disclosing anything about the affidavit. Very serious issues have been raised."

Justice Mishra said: "It is something more than an inquiry, right now we are not on inquiry."

When wanted to address the court on the harassment aspect of the "episode", Justice Mishra said: "We should be more concerned with the contents of the affidavit than anything else."

To Jaising's argument that she was referring to a parallel inquiry and did not know the contents related to the conspiracy into the issue before the court, Justice Mishra said that the proceedings of the court were being disturbed.

Referring to a "very disturbing episode" where two court masters had to be sacked for changing the order of the court on the personal appearance of a corporate tycoon, Justice Mishra said: "This has been happening but no Chief Justice had the courage to take such action. But now action was being taken without fear."

On finding that Bains had not been provided with security as per its Tuesday order, the court directed that he be given security cover till further orders.

When Bains told the court that he wanted to file another affidavit on a critical piece of information that he was working on, Justice Mishra told him to write it in the affidavit with his hand or type it himself to ensure secrecy.

--IANS

pk/rtp/mr

