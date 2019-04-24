Rohit's wife held for murder, 'turbulent' marriage blamed

-
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a "turbulent marriage" led to the murder of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the biological son of late veteran politician N.D. Tiwari, by his wife Apoorva Tiwari who was arrested earlier in the day.
"Turbulent marriage was the motive for the murder," the Additional Commissioner of the Crime Branch, Rajiv Ranjan, told reporters here.
"Apoorva smothered Rohit to death... He was in an inebriated state and not in a position to resist."
The officer's remarks came hours after the police arrested Apoorva Tiwari from her south Delhi flat.
Earlier, Ranjan told IANS: "Apoorva was arrested with the help of scientific evidence and FSL report. She confessed that she murdered her husband."
"She entered Rohit's room on April 16 and executed the crime. She later destroyed the evidence. All this happened within one-and-half hours," said the officer, adding she initially tried to mislead the Crime Branch team.
A resident of Defence Colony in south Delhi, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, 40, was taken by his mother to Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The case was taken up by the Crime Branch after the post-mortem report suggested that Shekhar died due to smothering at around 1 a.m.
Born out of wedlock, Rohit fought a six-year-long paternity battle with his late father, veteran politician N.D. Tiwari, after the latter refused to accept him as his biological son.
On April 24, 2014, the Delhi High Court declared Rohit Tiwari as N.D. Tiwari's biological son.
While passing the order, the court took note of the report of N.D. Tiwari's DNA test which proved that Rohit was indeed his son.
