2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
Their bodies have been recovered from the Mir Mohalla area in Tral region. "We have also recovered two AK-47 rifles. A combing operation is underway," a police officer said.
The house the militants took shelter in was completely destroyed in the gun battle that had started on Monday evening.
Mobile Internet services in the town was suspended.
--IANS
sq/in
