2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Their bodies have been recovered from the Mir Mohalla area in Tral region. "We have also recovered two AK-47 rifles. A combing operation is underway," a said.

The house the militants took shelter in was completely destroyed in the gun battle that had started on Monday evening.

Mobile in the town was suspended.

--IANS

