US-led airstrike kills 8 IS militants in Iraq

Eight Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed in an international coalition airstrike in Iraq, officials said.

In coordination with Iraq's joint operations command, US-led coalition fighter jets pounded an IS hideout in the desert of in province, said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, a total of eight IS militants were killed in the airstrike and their hideout was destroyed, along with destroying explosive belts and homemade bombs, reported.

The US-led international coalition was formed to support the Iraqi forces in its war against the extremist militant group after the latter took control of large swathes of territories in northern and western in June 2014.

