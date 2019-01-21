JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

21 Bangladeshi immigrants deported from Assam

Business Standard

20 officials shifted in CBI, investigating officer in PNB fraud case replaced

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The CBI on Monday transferred 20 officials, including the investigating officer of the case probing the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) involving fugitive diamentaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali group.

According to an official order, S.K. Nair, who was investigating the case against Nirav Modi and Choksi, was transferred to ACB Mumbai.

Nair has been replaced by A. Saravanan, an superintendent of police from Chennai, who was probing the Sterlite protest case.

The order also said that the officers who have been specially directed by their names to supervise, investigate or enquire into any case or matter by any constitutional court, shall continue to do so.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 23:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements