Sharp shooter of notorious Naveen Khati gang, held

Police arrested a sharp shooter of notorious Khati in west Delhi, an said on Monday adding the accused was involved in over a dozen criminal cases.

Sahil (23) was arrested on Sunday night from a bus stand at Sultanpuri where he came on a bike to meet some of his accomplices, police said.

"Sahil is a sharp shooter of Khati gang. He along with four accomplices had murdered one Animesh in Palam Village on January 16. All the accused were evading arrest," said of Police Seju P.

"During interrogation, Sahil said he is a close associate of Khati and works for his gang. He has been involved in over a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion," said Kuruvilla, adding a stolen bike and a countrymade pistol were recovered from him.

