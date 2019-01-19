2019 LS polls is not for electing PM, but ending Modi-Shah regime: Kejriwal

Accusing the and pair of planting hatred in the country, Party on Saturday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not be for electing a new but to remove the dictatorial BJP regime.

Addressing the 'United Rally' organised here by Trinamool Mamata Banerjee, the Minister also said those who really think about the nation and consider themselves a true Indian should vote to remove the Modi-Shah pair.

"Many people ask me who will become the Prime Minister, if not Modi. I want to tell you all, the 2019 elections will be not to elect a Prime Minister, but to remove the Modi-Shah regime," the supremo said.

Accusing the ruling pair of planting hatred in the country, Kejriwal also said that the leaders have done in five years what could not do in 70.

"In the past 70 years, there has been repeated efforts by to weaken the country. has failed in planting hatred in the country, despite trying for 70 long years. But Modi-Shah has done this in just five years. They have mixed the poison of hatred in the country. Their combo will spoil the nation. They will divide the country."

He also said that they have spoiled the nation under their rule.

"The youth of the nation is unhappy. They voted for Modi as he promised employment to them. Instead of giving jobs, Modi brought demonetisation, which reduced 1.25 crore jobs from the country," he said, adding that women, farmers, Dalits and Muslims too were unhappy with Modi.

"The Dalits and Muslims are being lynched," he added.

The leader said: "We are gathered here with a dream to remove the Modi-Shah pair from Now I can go back with this one peace that the country will have good days in real sense and will remove them from power."

Recalling how had changed the rule in to stay in power until the end of his life, Kejriwal said: "The Modi-Shah pair is the biggest threat to the country.

"Shah had recently declared in a rally that if BJP wins in 2019, they'll stay in power till 2050.

"This is part of the BJP's scheme and shows their dangerous plans awaiting us. The BJP is planning to amend the Constitution and eventually abolish the practice of elections altogether.

"If Modi comes to power again, the BJP will change the Constitution and end democracy and elections," he said.

Mamata Banerjee, the of West Bengal, also attacked the Modi-Shah duo for harassing Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal is working for the people, but they (Modi-Shah) are using central agencies against the government to trouble them," she said.

