Mizoram urges Centre to cover 80% people under National Food Security Act

has urged the to raise the coverage from 64.73 per cent to at least 80 per cent of its 12 lakh population under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state, an said here on Saturday.

raised the demand when he met Union Consumer Affairs, Food and at Krishi Bhawan in on Friday, according to an of the state Food, Civil Supplies and

"The told the that after the implementation of the NFSA in the state, the allocation of foodgrain for the beneficiaries has come down. The remaining foodgrain is procured from open market by the state government," the quoted the as saying.

The told the Chief Minister that National Sample Survey Organisation's (NSSO) study is the basis for deciding the percentage of distribution of foodgrains and it is being uniformly applied throughout the country.

Paswan also said that allocation of foodgrains would be revised by the NITI Aayog based on a new NSSO Survey and it is not possible to make exceptions for

According to the official, NFSA was implemented in in March 2016 to cover 706,296 people out of the total of 12 lakh. Currently, 662,440 people belonging to 146,876 families are covered under the scheme.

Mizoram has 267,606 ration card holders, of which 146,876 are under the NFSA.

Paswan assured of construction of more warehouses by the of and the pending issue of the hill state transport subsidy would be resolved in a joint meeting soon.

