295 crorepatis in fray in Odisha Assembly elections

Out of the 1,121 candidates across parties contesting for the 147 Assembly seats, 295 have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, an analysis revealed on Sunday.

Among the candidates in the fray for the fourth and final phase polls in the state, Congress' from Cuttack constituency has topped the crorepati list, declaring over Rs 106 crore assets, followed by Minister and (BJD) with assets worth over Rs 60 crore.

According to an analysis done by Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, 97 candidates of the BJD, 75 of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 73 of the Congress, five of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), four of the (AAP) and 41 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets per candidate contesting from the Assembly seats in the fourth phase is Rs 1.69 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for the 146 BJD candidates is Rs 4.59 crore, for 145 BJP candidates Rs 2.78 crore, for 139 candidates Rs 3.85 crore, for 106 BSP candidates Rs 27.75 lakh and for 298 Independent candidates Rs 68.75 lakh.

The report noted that six candidates have declared zero assets in their affidavits.

