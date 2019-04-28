Who'll be responsible for cyclone damages: AP minister

With the (EC) barring from holding review meetings, a senior cabinet on Sunday asked who will be responsible if cyclonic storm 'Fani' causes damage to the state.

"Who will be responsible? Secretary? The Or the ," asked Y. Ramakrishnudu, referring to reports that 'Fani' cyclone in may turn 'very severe' and head towards the

The Minister's comments came two days after shot off a letter to the EC, indirectly threatening it with legal action to recover the cost overrun of the ongoing projects.

also sought to blame the EC for the death of seven persons in thunderbolt, saying a review meeting by the Minister could have prevented the deaths.

The (TDP) chief took strong exception to the poll panel preventing him from holding meetings to review the ongoing projects like Polavaram and construction of state capital Amaravati.

Naidu alleged that such restrictions were imposed only in case of as and Chief Ministers in states ruled by the and its allies continued to hold review meetings.

Ramakrishnudu said the was not interfering in any matter but in Andhra Pradesh, appointed by the EC was interfering in every issue.

He alleged that the EC's actions posed a threat to the democracy.

--IANS

ms/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)