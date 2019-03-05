2nd ODI: Kohli hits ton, India score 250 vs Australia

Despite Virat Kohli's brilliant century and a disciplined innings from Vijay Shankar, were bowled out for 250 against in the second One Day International (ODI), here on Tuesday.

Apart from Kohli (116) and Vijay (46) no other batsmen could rise to the occasion and followed each other to the hut in close succession.

Put in to bat, lost their first wicket in the opening over when opener (0) was sent packing by pacer

The fall of Rohit's wicket brought Kohli. He along with Shikhar Dhawan (21) played sensibly but just when it seemed good, Dhawan was adjudged leg before wicket off part-time spinner in the ninth over with scoreboard reading 38 runs.

New batsman Ambati Rayudu (18) also failed this time and was dismissed in the 17th over by experienced spinner Nathon

Kohli and Vijay then joined hands and forged a crucial 81-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

The duo hammered the Australian bowlers all around the park before Vijay was run out by in the 29th over. Vijay played 41 balls and slammed five boundaries and one six.

The middle order, comprising (11), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (21), failed. But in the process, Kohli completed his century before getting out in the 48th over by Cummins. Kohli played 120 balls and hit 10 boundaries.

Tail-enders Kuldeep Yadav (3), (2 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) could not add much to the score.

For Australia, took four wickets while took two.

Brief scores: India: 250/10 ( 116; 4.29, 2/62) against Australia

--IANS

gau/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)