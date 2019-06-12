3 CRPF troopers, 1 militant killed in Anantnag attack

Three (CRPF) troopers and one militant were killed and seven others, including one civilian and six security personnel, were injured following a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Wednesday.

Police sources said that two masked militants came out of a car in KP Road in town and opened fire on a security party.

"The militants were engaged in a sustained gunfight. While one of the militants was killed during the encounter, three CRPF jawans also lost their lives during the operation.

"Seven others, including one civilian woman, one (SHO) and five CRPF personnel, were injured in the gunfight. The injured have been moved to a hospital for treatment," police sources said.

As per reports, the other militant appeared to have escaped the spot.

