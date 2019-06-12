Trump, Polish President to talk on security: WH

US President Donald Trump will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Wednesday to highlight the deepening of the military-to-military relationship between the two sides, the White House has said.
Warsaw confirmed on Monday that negotiations on a political agreement between Poland and the US on increasing US military presence in Poland have been concluded. It's been reported that the number of US troops in Poland is expected to increase to 6,000 from current up to 4,500, reported Xinhua news agency.
Regarding the possible troop increase, a senior White House official told reporters at a background call that "a significant announcement" will be made on Wednesday and the decision will help enhance "the defense and deterrence posture in Europe."
Duda's visit comes about one month after Trump's meeting at the White House with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban in May, which the anonymous official described as "part of a pattern of high-level engagement that the President (Trump) has undertaken this year with leaders from Central Europe."
Also on Tuesday, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan held talks with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak at the Pentagon, with the two eyeing enhancing bilateral defense ties, said the US Defense Department.
The US is considering permanently stationing troops in Poland. Currently, US troops have a rotational presence in the country.
Poland, a NATO member, has repeatedly required permanent presence of US troops on its territory. Moscow has voiced concern about Warsaw's intention, saying NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders would destabilize Europe.
--IANS
pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU