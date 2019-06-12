Trump, Polish President to talk on security: WH

US will meet with his Polish counterpart Duda on Wednesday to highlight the deepening of the military-to-military relationship between the two sides, the has said.

confirmed on Monday that negotiations on a political agreement between and the US on increasing US military presence in have been concluded. It's been reported that the number of US troops in is expected to increase to 6,000 from current up to 4,500, reported

Regarding the possible troop increase, a senior told reporters at a background call that "a significant announcement" will be made on Wednesday and the decision will help enhance "the defense and deterrence posture in "

Duda's visit comes about one month after Trump's meeting at the with Hungarian in May, which the anonymous described as "part of a pattern of high-level engagement that the (Trump) has undertaken this year with leaders from "

Also on Tuesday, US Acting held talks with his Polish counterpart at the Pentagon, with the two eyeing enhancing bilateral defense ties, said the

The US is considering permanently stationing troops in Poland. Currently, US troops have a rotational presence in the country.

Poland, a NATO member, has repeatedly required permanent presence of US troops on its territory. has voiced concern about Warsaw's intention, saying NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders would destabilize

