3 injured after vehicle jumps Army checkpost in J&K

Three people were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's district after soldiers tried to flag down and then fired at a vehicle which jumped an Army checkpost, police sources said.

Three people in the car suffered as Army soldiers fired at the vehicle after the ignored the signal and went past the checkpost in Drabgam village on Wednesday, police sources said.

One of them sustained a and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, while the other two were injured by broken glass pieces and were taken to a local hospital, the sources said.

