IRCTC case: Court reserves order on Kochhar's plea

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition filed by Vinay Kochhar, co-accused in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels maintenance contract case case, seeking the court's permission to travel abroad. The court said it will deliver the order on Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have opposed Kochhar's plea seeking permission to visit Singapore and the UK.
Kochhar told the court that he wanted to visit his son and grandchildren in Singapore between June 12 and 20, and thereafter wanted to travel to the UK from July 4 to 23.
The CBI had in April 2018 filed a charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav for the alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm.
According to the charge sheet, the contracts were given to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar, in lieu of a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district.
