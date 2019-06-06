IRCTC case: Court reserves order on Kochhar's plea

A on Thursday reserved its order on a petition filed by Vinay Kochhar, co-accused in the (IRCTC) hotels maintenance contract case case, seeking the court's permission to travel abroad. The court said it will deliver the order on Friday.

The (ED) and the (CBI) have opposed Kochhar's plea seeking permission to visit and the UK.

Kochhar told the court that he wanted to visit his son and grandchildren in between June 12 and 20, and thereafter wanted to travel to the UK from July 4 to 23.

The CBI had in April 2018 filed a charge sheet against former Railway Lalu Prasad, his wife for the alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm.

According to the charge sheet, the contracts were given to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar, in lieu of a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in district.

--IANS

