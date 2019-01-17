3 run over on Kolkata footpath, 1 dead

A man was killed and two others critically injured after a car ran over them while they were sitting on a here on Thursday, police said.

The victims were hospitalised where Uttam Das, 40, was declared brought dead.

Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage of Bhupen Bose Avenue area where the incident took place at around 1 a.m., to spot the vehicle.

--IANS

dm/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)