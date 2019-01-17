JUST IN
3 run over on Kolkata footpath, 1 dead

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A man was killed and two others critically injured after a car ran over them while they were sitting on a footpath here on Thursday, police said.

The victims were hospitalised where Uttam Das, 40, was declared brought dead.

Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage of Bhupen Bose Avenue area where the incident took place at around 1 a.m., to spot the vehicle.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 17:14 IST

