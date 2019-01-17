Woman 'withdraws' complaint against Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar

Hours after filing a against producers and Bhushan Kumarreport, a woman reportedly withdrew the complaint, according to her statement received by IANS on Thursday.

She has said she had made "false allegations" against them out of "frustration" and "depression".

The IANS could not independently confirm with the police about the authenticity of the woman withdrawing the Both and were not available for comment.

On Wednesday, the woman had filed the case against the producers at station. also filed a against the woman at station.

According to a letter written by the woman, a copy of which is with IANS, she has said that she has withdrawn the complaint against both of them. "I feel sorry for filing the complaint...it was due to frustration and depression."

She has also requested Krishan Kumar to withdraw his complaint as well.

