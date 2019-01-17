Woman 'withdraws' complaint against Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Following sexual harassment allegations, Bhushan Kumar files complaint
Sexual harassment case against teacher
I am appalled and anguished: Bhushan Kumar denies harassment allegations
BJP woman worker e-mails to cops sexual harassment complaint against sr party leader
Delhi HC forms committee to examine punishment for sexual harassment
-
Hours after filing a sexual harassment complaint against producers Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumarreport, a woman reportedly withdrew the complaint, according to her statement received by IANS on Thursday.
She has said she had made "false allegations" against them out of "frustration" and "depression".
The IANS could not independently confirm with the police about the authenticity of the woman withdrawing the complaint. Both Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar were not available for comment.
On Wednesday, the woman had filed the sexual harassment case against the producers at Oshiwara police station. Krishan Kumar also filed a complaint against the woman at Amboli police station.
According to a letter written by the woman, a copy of which is with IANS, she has said that she has withdrawn the complaint against both of them. "I feel sorry for filing the complaint...it was due to frustration and depression."
She has also requested Krishan Kumar to withdraw his complaint as well.
--IANS
nn/rb/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU