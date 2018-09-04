3 troopers, civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

Three (CRPF) troopers and a civilian were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF party at Sangrama crossing in Sopore area. It exploded injuring four persons.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The area was cordoned off for searches, the police said.

