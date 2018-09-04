JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Terrorism

Target all terrorist groups, Pentagon to Pakistan

Business Standard

3 troopers, civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a civilian were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF party at Sangrama crossing in Sopore area. It exploded injuring four persons.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The area was cordoned off for searches, the police said.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 11:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements