Several Taliban fighters surrender under amnesty scheme

Several fighters on Monday laid down their weapons and joined the peace process in Afghanistan's

The move came as part of an amnesty scheme sanctioned earlier by both the former and the US, Efe reported.

Hundreds of insurgents have handed over arms to the since the amnesty was rolled out in 2004.

The (NATO) officially ended its military campaign in in 2015, but around 16,000 troops from member states remained in an advisory capacity for the Afghan security forces.

is going through one of its bloodiest phases since the end of NATO's combat mission.

--IANS

qd/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)