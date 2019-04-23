305 candidates file nominations in Haryana for LS polls

As many as 163 candidates filed nominations on Tuesday on the last day of filing nominations for the 10 constituencies in

With this, the number of candidates filing nominations has increased to 305 from all the constituencies of the state, said.

The process for filing of nominations started on April 16 and ended on April 23. Polling is scheduled to take place on all 10 seats on May 12.

Former filed his nomination papers for the Sonipat seat. Digvijay Singh Chautala also filed his nomination papers as candidate of the newly formed (JJP) from the same seat.

Other notable leaders who filed their nominations included Indian National Lok Dal's from Kurukshetra, as well as former Assembly from Karnal and Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh (both Congress).

