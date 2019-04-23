305 candidates file nominations in Haryana for LS polls

As many as 163 candidates filed nominations on Tuesday on the last day of filing nominations for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana.
With this, the number of candidates filing nominations has increased to 305 from all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said.
The process for filing of nominations started on April 16 and ended on April 23. Polling is scheduled to take place on all 10 seats on May 12.
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda filed his nomination papers for the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat. Digvijay Singh Chautala also filed his nomination papers as candidate of the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) from the same seat.
Other notable leaders who filed their nominations included Indian National Lok Dal's Arjun Chautala from Kurukshetra, as well as former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma from Karnal and Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh (both Congress).
--IANS
js/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU