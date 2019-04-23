AIADMK announces candidates for assembly by-elections

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK on Tuesday announced its four candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in four constituencies.

In a statement issued here, the party said it has nomingated S. Muniyandi for Tiruparankundram constituency, V.P. Kandhasamy for Sulur, P. Mohan for Ottapidaram and V.V. Senthilnathan for Aravakurichi.

There were 22 assembly seats that were vacant and by-elections for 18 were held on April 18.

While the four seats will go to polls on May 19, counting of votes in all 22 will be taken up on May 23.

