552 central paramilitary companies in Bengal's 4th phase

A total of 552 companies of central paramilitary forces will be deployed for the fourth phase of polls in West Bengal, covering eight parliamentary seats, on April 29, Central Police Observer said on Tuesday.

"A total of 552 companies of central forces have been allotted for the fourth phase of elections. We expect that it will enable us to cover as many as 97 percent polling stations by the central forces as static posting," Dubey told IANS.

During the third phase of polling in on Tuesday, CAPF personnel were deployed in close to 92 percent of the polling booths across five seats.

Bengal's Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman East, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, and Birbhum seats will go the hustings in the fourth phase.

