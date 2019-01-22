6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale rocked East Nusa province of on Tuesday, but was not potential for tsunami, the country's meteorology and agency said.

There was no initial report of damage, the agency said.

The quake had epicentre at 103 km southwest of Sumba Barat district of the province and a depth of 10 km under sea bed, in charge of meteorology and agency said.

"For this quake, there were no signs of tsunami to occur so that we did not issue a warning for that," he told

"We have not got any damages or casualty triggered by the quake," he said.

Nine minutes after the quake, an aftershock of 5.2-magnitude struck off the province, the said.

is prone to quake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone so called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

