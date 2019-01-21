Five held in Bengal with leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh

Five people were arrested in West Bengal's district for trafficking a leopard skin worth Rs. 10 lakh from Gorumara enroute to Nepal, said on Monday.

Based on prior information a special team started tracking the traffickers, an official statement said.

The team followed Bikash Rai (30), (24), (22), Monahan Munda (28) and Kishanganj Tamang (37) and arrested them on Sunday near Gajoldoba and Odlabari.

A leopard's skin measuring 10 ft was recovered from them. They had negotiated for Rs 10 lakh for it with other traffickers.

The animal is suspected to have been killed just four to five days earlier.

"They have confessed that they were involved in hunting the leopard in the forest area of Dooars," the statement added.

