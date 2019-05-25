6 pilgrims drown, 4 critical in UP accident

Six persons drowned while four were in a critical condition after their vehicle fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's district on Saturday, police said.

Two families were going to Haridwar on a pilgrimage when the front tyre of their speeding SUV burst, leading to the losing control and the vehicle falling into the

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. when the 10 passengers and the met with the fatal accident. Passers-by informed the police and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Six bodies were found in the vehicle while four passengers were found struggling to stay afloat in the water.

The dead were identified as Anshika (3), (8), Ashutosh Gupta (5), Rinki (25), (30) and Those who are critical are Soni (19), Shalini (21), (30) and (32).

The family, belonging to Uttar Pradesh's Pindi village, had come to their relatives place in Gurugram with whom they were going for a holy bath in the Ganga, said Nitin Tiwari, SSP Meerut.

