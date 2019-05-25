Baghpat: Woman shot at for resisting molestation attempt

A woman was allegedly shot at for resisting molestation attempt in Uttar Pradesh's district.

"Day before yesterday, we got information that a woman was shot at for resisting molestation attempts. The woman has identified the accused who is named in many previous FIRs," said R Singh, of Police (ASP)

Police have registered an FIR in the incident and are searching for the accused.

Medical examination of the victim and further investigation in the case is underway.

