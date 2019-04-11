7 killed, 14 injured in Iran road accident

At least seven people were killed and seven others injured in a on a highway in the south of the Iranian capital on Thursday, the media reported.

According to Mojtaba Khaledi, after the accident happened between a few cars on the Tehran-Saveh highway, suddenly a bus arrived and hit the vehicles, leading to an explosion.

While these cars were burning, several other cars moving in the opposite lane of the road stopped to watch, causing a new crash, Khaledi was cited as saying by news agency.

Preliminary reports said that seven people were killed due to the severity of the burns and seven others were injured.

--IANS

soni/

