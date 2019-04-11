7 killed, 14 injured in Iran road accident

At least seven people were killed and seven others injured in a chain car accident on a highway in the south of the Iranian capital on Thursday, the media reported.
According to emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi, after the accident happened between a few cars on the Tehran-Saveh highway, suddenly a bus arrived and hit the vehicles, leading to an explosion.
While these cars were burning, several other cars moving in the opposite lane of the road stopped to watch, causing a new crash, Khaledi was cited as saying by Tasnim news agency.
Preliminary reports said that seven people were killed due to the severity of the burns and seven others were injured.
