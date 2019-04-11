Court asks Deepa Talwar to join probe, restrains ED

A on Thursday asked Deepak Talwar's wife to join within two weeks investigation in connection with a case against her husband.

Santosh Snehi Mann's order came while hearing an anticipatory bail plea by Deepa Talwar, who is based abroad.

Meanwhile, the court directed the (ED) not to take any coercive steps against her till further orders.

Last week, had moved the court apprehending that she might be arrested on return to to join the probe.

On March 30, the ED filed a charge sheet against Deepak Talwar, accusing him of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to against Deepak Talwar, who was deported from the (UAE) on January 30.

