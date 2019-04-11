Court asks Deepa Talwar to join probe, restrains ED

-
-
A Delhi court on Thursday asked corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's wife Deepa Talwar to join within two weeks investigation in connection with a money laundering case against her husband.
Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann's order came while hearing an anticipatory bail plea by Deepa Talwar, who is based abroad.
Meanwhile, the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive steps against her till further orders.
Last week, Deepa Talwar had moved the court apprehending that she might be arrested on return to India to join the probe.
On March 30, the ED filed a charge sheet against Deepak Talwar, accusing him of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat sharing on Air India's profitable routes.
The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Deepak Talwar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30.
