9 killed as truck hits funeral attendees in Vietnam

A truck on Monday hit a group of people crossing a road to attend a funeral in Vietnam's province, killing nine and injuring three others.

The accident killed seven people on the spot, while two others died later in hospital, reported.

"Most of the victims were elderly people who were crossing the road," said a witness.

The police were investigating the cause of the accident.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)