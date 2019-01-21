JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

EU citizens in UK can apply to stay after Brexit

President, PM mourn Karnataka's 111-year-old seer

Business Standard

9 killed as truck hits funeral attendees in Vietnam

IANS  |  Hanoi 

A truck on Monday hit a group of people crossing a road to attend a funeral in Vietnam's Hai Duong province, killing nine and injuring three others.

The accident killed seven people on the spot, while two others died later in hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Most of the victims were elderly people who were crossing the road," said a witness.

The police were investigating the cause of the accident.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements