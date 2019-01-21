Choksi opts for Antigua & Barbuda citizenship

Posing fresh complications for India, absconder diamantaire Choksi, one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore (PNB) fraud, has surrendered his Indian citizenship in favour of & in the West Indies, official sources said on Monday.

Choksi, 59, acquired his new citizenship in 2018 and then subsequently deposited his cancelled Indian Passport No. Z3396732 and a mandatory fee of $177 for the other formalities, with the in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The in Cooperative Republic of Guyana is also accredited to the & Barbuda and St. Kitts & Nevis.

Contacted by IANS in Mumbai, Choksi's lawyers declined to comment saying they were no longer in touch with him.

Sources in the national capital said that despite the latest developments, the will continue its pursuit of with the government of & Barbuda through diplomatic and legal channels.

Choksi, along with his 47-year-old nephew Nirav Modi, are among many others charged with conniving with certain officials to dupe the PNB of over Rs 13,500 crore by issuing fake Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to their group companies through the PNB's flagship Brady House Branch.

The development could present new hassles for the (CBI) which was hoping for his extradition along with and other relatives who are believed to be holed up in different countries.

Weeks before, the PNB first admitted to the massive scam on February 14, 2018, and Modi besides many of their family members had surreptitiously fled the country, virtually catching the investigating agencies napping.

Before the fraud exploded in the public domain, the PNB had already lodged complaints with the Enforcement Director (ED) and the CBI in seeking their help.

As per the PNB's admission, a total of more than 1,200 LoUs were issued to Choksi, Modi and their relatives and group companies with the CBI chargesheet in naming them plus other employees, top PNB officials and executives.

The ED and CBI cracked the with raids on the homes, offices, factories of all the accused in Maharashtra, and other locations in the country, issued Look Out Notices, Red Corner Notices, suspended the passports of many of the accused, attached their residential business properties, and initiated other measures to pressurise and make them return to face the Indian laws.

In the latest initiative, last weekend, the government dismissed two PNB directors and for alleged failure to exercise proper control over the bank's functioning, procedural lapses by ignoring Reserve Of India's advisory to link (SWIFT) with the Core Banking Solutions (CBS) systems of the bank.

In August 2018, the Centre had sacked Allahabad Bank's in connection with the Choksi-Modi frauds when she was serving as the latter's (PNB')

--IANS

qn-ab/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)