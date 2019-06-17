Aamir's daughter credits him for 'great skin gene'

Superstar Khan's daughter Ira has thanked her father for the "great-skin-gene" and called the "ridiculously over protective".

In a message on Sunday, Ira shared a childhood photograph and a video of her tickling her father

She captioned the video: "From being ridiculously over proctective to telling me I should be more rebellious... you have been an amazing person to have in my life. You're always there when I need you. People always ask what it's like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting... but that would be an understatement.

"Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life. I'm passive aggressive too, so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene Happy "

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

